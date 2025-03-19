Bill Gates praises India: 'Not just building for itself, but transforming global health'

Bill Gates on Wednesday lauded India's role as a global leader in innovation, highlighting the country’s advancements in affordable healthcare, AI-driven diagnostics, and digital public infrastructure.

Speaking at Future Forward, a high-impact global forum hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Gates Foundation and the Women’s Collective Forum, Gates underscored how India’s solutions are transforming global health and development.

"India is not just building for itself, it is creating solutions that have the potential to transform global health and development,” Gates said during his keynote address at the event held at PM Sangrahalaya, Teen Murti, New Delhi. He praised India’s rapid progress in digital ecosystems, inclusive economic growth, and technological breakthroughs, calling them a model for the world.

Smriti Irani, former Union Minister and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good Gender Equity and Equality, commended Gates and his foundation for “putting money where it really matters” and stressed the role of investment in social innovation. “It is a transformative force that reshapes societies,” she said, pointing to India’s low-cost, tech-enabled solutions tackling global challenges in health, nutrition, and food security.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee set the stage for discussions by stressing India’s pioneering role in digital public infrastructure, calling it a blueprint for the Global South. “These advancements are not just for India, they are shaping global solutions — ‘A Global Vision with Local Roots,’” he noted.

Sanjiv Puri, President of CII and Chairman & MD of ITC Ltd, cited examples like Ayushman Bharat, digital financial inclusion, and AI-powered agricultural solutions, stating, “The success of these initiatives proves that when policy and technology align, we can create scalable, sustainable solutions that serve as global benchmarks.”

Looking ahead, Gates reaffirmed the Gates Foundation’s commitment to partnering with Indian innovators, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to scale breakthroughs in AI, healthcare, and sustainable development globally.

