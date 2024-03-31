Birthday turns tragic! 10-yr-old dies after eating cake ordered online from Patiala bakery

A tragic incident unfolded in Punjab last week as a 10-year-old girl, Manvi, died of suspected food poisoning after consuming a cake on her birthday. The girl's family, who also fell ill, had ordered the cake online from a Patiala-based bakery named 'Cake Kanha'.

The family's ordeal was captured in a social media video that showed Manvi celebrating her birthday just hours before her demise. According to her grandfather Harban Lal, the family started feeling unwell by 10 PM on March 24, the same night when Manvi cut her birthday cake at 7 PM.

Harban Lal said Manvi's younger sister started vomiting soon after and Manvi started frothing at the mouth. At around 2 am, Manvi asked for water and said she was feeling extremely thirsty. After this, she went to sleep, NDTV reported.

Later, her family checked on her at around 4 am and found that her entire body had turned cold. Manvi was rushed to the hospital the following morning as her condition worsened. Despite medical intervention, including oxygen support and an ECG, she could not be saved and was declared dead.

The family has accused the bakery of delivering a cake containing a poisonous substance and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner. The restaurant was subsequently shut down by the authorities.

The police have conducted a postmortem and sent a sample of the cake for testing. The investigation is ongoing as they await the reports.

"The postmortem of the body has been done. A sample from the cake has also been sent for testing. We are awaiting the reports," Punjab Police officials said. This is similar to the incident when a 24-year-old man in October last year succumbed to food poisoning after eating a shawarma from an eatery in Kochi.

His family claimed that he developed symptoms of food poisoning a day after eating the shawarma, which led to multiple organ failure. In another case, a 14-year-old girl in Chennai died after eating the dish whereas 43 others were hospitalised.