'BJP alone will cross...': CVoter's Yashwant Deshmukh predicts clear edge for NDA in Bihar

As Bihar heads toward assembly elections later this year, CVoter’s Yashwant Deshmukh has said that the BJP, on its own, currently holds over 30% vote share in Bihar. “If BJP maintains this momentum, then along with JD(U) and Chirag Paswan’s party, the NDA could reach a combined vote share of 46–48% — enough to form the next government,” Deshmukh said while speaking to News Tak.

He further said that voters, even if they do not mention specific leaders like Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, or Samrat Choudhary, continue to express support for the NDA. “There’s no contradiction. Most voters say they will vote for the NDA, regardless of which individual leader they name.”

Deshmukh observed that Samrat Choudhary, who had gained traction earlier, has seen a decline in visibility after the party stopped projecting him prominently. “His numbers have dropped to around 10–11%. BJP’s core support remains above 30%, and if they actively promote Choudhary, his numbers could rise to 20–25%. But due to coalition considerations, the campaign is centered around Nitish Kumar,” he said.

On the other hand, Prashant Kishor has ruled out a return for the NDA in the upcoming polls. “The NDA government is absolutely not coming. Take it in writing,” Kishor said in an interview with News24

He made three key predictions: “One, Nitish Kumar will not be Chief Minister after November. Bihar will have a new CM. Two, JD(U) will not win more than 25 seats. If they do, I’ll quit politics. Three, more than 60% of Bihar wants change. Change is certain.”

Kishor also dismissed the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign in the state, saying that while Modi remains the BJP’s tallest leader, his influence in Bihar is limited. “If BJP is really as strong and popular as they claim, they should try contesting all 243 seats. Let’s see what happens.”

He argued that Bihar remains a state the BJP cannot win on its own. “They are contesting around 100 seats. To form a government, you need 120. So BJP alone cannot win Bihar,” he said.

Kishor claimed that NDA, RJD, and Congress are all likely to win fewer seats than in the previous election. He also said AIMIM and its leader Asaduddin Owaisi would not play a significant role this time. “Owaisi is irrelevant in Bihar,” he said.