'BJP does not know basic tenets of Hinduism': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Gujarat Congress office attack, says INDIA will attain decisive victory in Gujarat

'BJP does not know basic tenets of Hinduism': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over Gujarat Congress office attack, says INDIA will attain decisive victory in Gujarat

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack on the Gujarat Congress office and called it a “cowardly act,” asserting that the incident underscored his criticisms of the ruling BJP. He expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would triumph in the upcoming state assembly elections.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack on the Gujarat Congress office and called it a "cowardly act," asserting that the incident underscored his criticisms of the ruling BJP. He expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would triumph in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Following his remarks on Hinduism that sparked an uproar in Parliament, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took another swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Gandhi's remarks have come on the heels of a recent attack on the Gujarat Congress office, which was allegedly vandalized by members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

In a post on X, Gandhi condemned the attack on the Gujarat Congress office and called it a “cowardly act,” asserting that the incident underscored his criticisms of the ruling BJP. He expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would triumph in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Gandhi reiterated his contentious remarks on Hinduism, emphasizing that BJP members who incite violence lack a fundamental understanding of the religion's principles. “The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. Those in the BJP who spread violence and hatred do not grasp the basic tenets of Hinduism,” the Raebareli MP stated on X.

He continued, “The people of Gujarat can see through their deceit and will deliver a decisive verdict against the BJP government. Mark my words - INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!”

In response to Gandhi's parliamentary remarks, the Congress office in Ahmedabad faced vandalism in protest. Congress spokesperson Hemang Raval reported that an FIR had been filed and accused Bajrang Dal and VHP members of carrying out the vandalism.

On Tuesday evening, clashes erupted between BJP and Congress members outside the party office, with stones thrown at the building. BJP supporters demanded an apology from Gandhi for his comments in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had addressed the Lok Sabha, accusing the BJP and RSS of promoting violence and hatred under the guise of Hinduism. He pointedly remarked, “Those who call themselves Hindus… are engaged in violence and hate,” directly addressing the Treasury Benches.

Published on: Jul 03, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
