BJP govt provided 1.5 times more jobs than the last govt in 10 years’ time: PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, stated that his government has provided 1.5 times more jobs in the past decade compared to the previous government in the same timeframe. During a Rozgar Mela programme, he handed over recruitment letters to over 1lakh youths via video conference.

Modi criticised the previous government for its prolonged recruitment processes, claiming it led to corruption. He further highlighted that his government has introduced transparency and is striving for time-bound recruitments.

He highlighted the role of 'Rozgar Melas' in elevating the contribution of the youth in nation-building. PM Modi stated that a large number of recruits would be joining the Central Armed Police Forces. The recruitment exams in these forces are now conducted in 13 Indian languages apart from Hindi and English, ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates.

Youngsters today have faith in their equal opportunity to find a place within the government system through their hard work and talent, stated the Prime Minister. He emphasized that his government's initiatives, such as a rooftop solar power scheme for 10 million homes and extensive infrastructure investments, have been significant job creators.

With over 125,000 start-ups, India ranks third globally in this sector, he noted. Young entrepreneurs are starting new businesses even in smaller cities, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. The Prime Minister also announced the manufacturing and inclusion of 40,000 modern coaches, akin to those in Vande Bharat trains, in regular trains to enhance passenger convenience and comfort.

PM Modi accused previous governments of neglecting the railways and the expectations of the common people. He stated that the sector is currently undergoing a transformation. In order to spur research and innovation, his government has announced a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore and has extended tax rebates to start-ups.

He emphasised the importance of connectivity, stating it has led to the creation of new markets, expansion of tourism, new businesses and lakhs of jobs. He also mentioned that investment in infrastructure is being increased to expedite development, with Rs 11 lakh crore set aside in the recent budget for this purpose.

The Prime Minister also initiated the first phase of the integrated complex 'Karmayogi Bhavan', aiming to foster collaboration and synergy among the various aspects of 'Mission Karmayogi'. The recruits will be incorporated into various ministries and departments of the government, as per a previous statement.

(With PTI inputs)

