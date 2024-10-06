BJP in touch with...: Backroom talks begin as exit polls show hung house in J&K

As exit polls predict a hung house in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is exploring options of forming the government if it emerges as the single largest party. The C-Voter polls have forecast 40-48 seats for Congress-National Conference and 27-32 seats for the BJP in the 90-member assembly of the Union Territory. PDP is expected to win 6-12 seats, while others may get 6-11. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday, October 8.

Sources told India Today that the saffron party is in contact with several independent candidates and leaders of smaller parties. The BJP had secretly extended support to them during the polls. As part of its strategy, the BJP decided not to contest all seats in the Kashmir Valley this time.

While the BJP fielded 75 candidates in 2014, this time it contested only 62 seats. The BJP leaders have stated that if the party emerges as the largest party, they will immediately claim the formation of the government by securing the support of independent candidates and legislators from smaller parties.

The BJP is hopeful of sweeping the Jammu region as it did in the previous election. In the last election, the saffron party won 25 seats, and this time its internal assessment suggests the number could rise to 28-35.

However, some leaders believe that if there had not been issues with the ticket distribution, this number could have been even higher. Due to improper ticket distribution, the BJP faced rebellion in some constituencies in the Jammu region, which could lead to losses in those seats.

The BJP is also eyeing a few Congress rebels, who are likely to win. However, the saffron party has learned that the Congress is also in touch with its rebels. A key part of the BJP's strategy is the five nominated legislators.

According to the new law, five members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be nominated by the Lieutenant Governor. After the nomination of 5 MLAs, the assembly strength will be expanded 95 members, raising the majority threshold to 48 seats.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)

