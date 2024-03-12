BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana likely to collapse, 5 Independents extend support to CM Khattar

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP is likely to break in Haryana over Lok Sabha seats. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to step down and form a new government with the support of 5 Independents. Chautala's JJP has 10 MLAs, while the BJP has 41. There are 5 Independents in the 90-member House.

The JJP had been demanding 2 seats - Hisar and Bhiwani–Mahendragarh - for the Lok Sabha elections, but the BJP was not in favour of giving any seat. The BJP won all 10 seats in 2019. Dushyant Chautala had won Hisar in 2014.

The JJP had made it clear that they would contest on two seats in Lok Sabha or else was prepared to go solo. Just two days ago, BJP's Hisar MP Brijendra Singh resigned from the party as he feared that his seat may go to JJP.

The BJP has deployed Union Minister Arjun Munda and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh to go to Haryana today.

Sirsa MLA and President-Haryana Lokhit Party, Gopal Kanda, confirmed the development and said the alliance (BJP-JJP) has almost broken. "In Lok Sabha elections, BJP will win all 10 seats. Even without JJP, the Haryana govt will stay, and all independent candidates will continue to support BJP."

Independent MLA from Haryana's Nilokheri, Dharampal Gonder, said that he had already extended support to the BJP. "In the meeting with the CM, we discussed work being done in the constituency. We did not discuss anything about the alliance (BJP-JJP)."

The JJP allied with the BJP after the Haryana Assembly elections in 2019.



