Lok Sabha Polls 2024: JJP's Dushyant Chautala seeks two seats from BJP

Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala, who is in alliance with the BJP in Haryana, is seeking two Lok Sabha seats from the saffron party, India Today reported on Monday. Chautala is the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana. The JJP is seeking Hisar and Bhiwani–Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats.

Related Articles

In 2019, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

In the last elections, Chautala had contested from Hisar against BJP's Brijendra Singh. Chautala lost the election by over 3 lakh votes. However, just a day ago, Brijendra Singh resigned from the party and joined Congress as he sensed that the Hisar seat may go to the JJP. Dushyant Chautala had, however, won from Hisar in 2014.

Similarly, in the Bhiwani–Mahendragarh seat, JJP's Swati Yadav came in the third position, with just 7 per cent votes. Here too, BJP's Dharambir Singh emerged victorious by cornering 63 per cent votes against his nearest rival Shruti Choudhry of Congress, who secured nearly 3 lakh votes (25.17%).

The JJP has so far had two meetings of the coordination committee. The party has made it clear that it would prefer to contest Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahindragarh seats in alliance with the BJP. "Otherwise, the party has done all preparations for contesting all 10 seats in Haryana."