'BJP, Modi has failed J&K': Rahul Gandhi launches sharp attack at BJP over loss of lives in J&K terror attacks

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government on Friday, condemning its handling of security in Jammu and Kashmir following a recent surge in terror attacks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi expressed his grief over the attack on an army vehicle in Gulmarg, which resulted in the deaths of several soldiers and civilian porters. Writing in Hindi, he accused the NDA government of failing to bring peace and stability to the region despite its claims.

"The news of the cowardly attack on an army vehicle in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, where our brave soldiers were martyred, is deeply saddening. Two civilian porters were also killed in the attack. I pay tribute to the martyrs and offer my heartfelt condolences to their grieving families," Gandhi wrote.

He further criticized the central government's policies, stating, "The NDA government's approach to Jammu & Kashmir has utterly failed to secure the region. Despite their claims, the ground reality is that Jammu & Kashmir continues to suffer from terror attacks, killings of soldiers, and targeted violence against civilians."

Gandhi urged the BJP-led government to take responsibility for the deteriorating situation and called for immediate action to restore peace and ensure the safety of both military personnel and civilians in the region.

Ongoing Terror Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

The attack in Gulmarg is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have gripped Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, terrorists ambushed army vehicles in Baramulla district, killing two soldiers and two civilians. The convoy, comprising Rashtriya Rifles personnel and civilian porters, was en route to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks near Botapathri, approximately six kilometers from the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg.

The ambush marks a disturbing escalation in terror activities since Jammu and Kashmir’s first elected government took office last week, following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Hours before the Gulmarg attack, another incident occurred in Pulwama’s Tral area, where a laborer from Uttar Pradesh was shot by terrorists, leaving him critically injured.

Earlier, on October 24, seven people, including six non-local laborers and a local doctor, were killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal district. The victims were gunned down at a construction site for the Z-Morh tunnel.

Further back, on October 18, terrorists killed a laborer from Bihar in Shopian district. His body, riddled with bullets, was discovered in the Wachi area of Zainapora, lying in an open field.

These continuous attacks highlight the escalating violence in the region, underscoring Gandhi's call for urgent government action to restore order and protect lives.