BJP stages massive protest at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over ‘Sheesh Mahal’ bungalow spending allegations

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by its president Virendra Sachdeva, held a massive demonstration outside former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday, demanding accountability for alleged lavish expenditures on what they have dubbed the "Sheesh Mahal" bungalow.

The controversy erupted after an inventory revealed opulent furnishings in Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, including gold-plated fixtures, chandeliers worth lakhs, and carpets valued over ₹50 lakh. BJP leaders claim these items were not part of the original supply by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Related Articles

BJP’s Allegations

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sachdeva questioned the source of the extravagant items. “Were these purchases funded by the Punjab government, proceeds from the liquor scam, or the Delhi Jal Board?” he asked. Citing PWD records, Sachdeva claimed that only basic furnishings were provided when Kejriwal moved into the bungalow in 2022. However, after he vacated the residence in 2024, the inventory expanded from a single page to eight pages, listing numerous luxury items.

Demand for a Probe

Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta has written to Delhi’s Lt. Governor, calling for a high-level probe into the source of these luxurious additions. He alleged that the PWD, in a purported letter, clarified that no additional items were supplied after April 2022.

“When we ask Kejriwal about this ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ neither he nor the current Chief Minister Atishi responds. The people of Delhi deserve answers,” Sachdeva asserted during the protest.

AAP Responds

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the allegations as baseless, accusing the BJP of using smear tactics against Arvind Kejriwal. “Despite these attempts to malign Kejriwal, the people of Delhi stand by his ‘honest and transparent governance model,’” AAP said in a statement. They also noted that Kejriwal vacated the residence following all constitutional norms when he resigned as Chief Minister.

Political Implications

The BJP has intensified its criticism of Kejriwal, framing the issue as emblematic of alleged misuse of public funds. AAP, meanwhile, is banking on public trust in Kejriwal’s governance, aiming to counter the narrative ahead of the upcoming elections.

As the controversy grows, all eyes are on whether the Lt. Governor will heed calls for an investigation, potentially escalating the political battle further.