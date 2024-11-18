Once Arvind Kejriwal's trusted lieutenant, here's why Kailash Gahlot ditched AAP

The departure of Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) signals a deepening rift within the party, stemming from the redistribution of key portfolios held by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Following Sisodia’s arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, his 18 portfolios — including flagship departments like health, education, finance, and home — were primarily reassigned to Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi, who has since ascended to the role of Chief Minister.

The discord between Gahlot and AAP's leadership reportedly began in December when the Law and Justice Department, previously overseen by Gahlot, was transferred to Atishi. Insiders suggest this move reflected a lack of confidence in Gahlot by the party's top brass. Tensions came to the fore during the Independence Day flag-hoisting controversy, where Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena intervened to assign the responsibility to Gahlot, bypassing Atishi, who was initially chosen by Kejriwal.

Gahlot’s resignation letter cited concerns over AAP’s "dwindling credibility," specifically regarding its handling of the Yamuna cleaning project and the controversial renovation of the Chief Minister's residence, dubbed 'Sheeshmahal' by critics. His exit has drawn accusations from senior AAP leaders, with Sanjay Singh alleging that Gahlot had succumbed to pressure from BJP-backed investigations, including raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department. Singh claimed Gahlot was now "reading the BJP's script" ahead of the Delhi elections.

Despite these allegations, AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has remained tight-lipped. At a press event welcoming former BJP MLA Anil Jha into AAP, Kejriwal declined to address Gahlot’s resignation, instead deferring to senior leader Durgesh Pathak, who echoed allegations of political coercion by central agencies. Pathak accused Gahlot of buckling under BJP's pressure, further fuelling speculation about internal cracks within the party.

This development comes at a critical juncture for AAP as it prepares for the upcoming Delhi elections, facing intensified scrutiny and potential defections. Gahlot’s exit underscores growing challenges for the party, both internally and in countering external political pressures.