Massive blow for Kejriwal: Top minister quits AAP, says 'sheeshmahal' row very 'embarrassing'

In a big setback to Arvind Kejriwal ahead of assembly elections, Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from AAP on Sunday. He launched a scathing attack on the AAP, which he said spends most of its time fighting the Centre. He also said the 'sheeshmahal' controversy was 'very embarrassing'.

In a single-page resignation letter, Gahlot said today, the AAP faces grave challenges. "Challenges from within," he said, "to the very values that brought us together to AAP." "Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the YAMUNA, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it. Now the Yamuna River is perhaps even more polluted than ever before," he wrote.

The former minister said that apart from this, there were many "embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'SHEESHMAHAL'," which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the "AAM AADMI".

Gahlot listed another painful point, which he said that instead of fighting for people's rights, the AAP has increasingly only been fighting for its own political agenda. "This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi. It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends a majority of its time fighting with the Centre."

"I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. Which is why, I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party."

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said Gahlot has shown the mirror to Kejriwal and told him that he does not want to be a part of "Arvind Kejriwal and his 'lootera' gang". "Kailash Gahlot has taken a very courageous step and we appreciate this."

Gahlot was a senior AAP leader and a prominent political figure in Delhi. He had been serving as a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, handling key portfolios such as Transport, Revenue, Law, and IT.

Gahlot represents the Najafgarh constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and has been re-elected multiple times. After Kejriwal stepped down, Gahlot was among the key contenders for the chief minister's post. However, Kejriwal picked Atishi over Gahlot for the top job.