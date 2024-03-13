‘BJP wants to spend our money to settle poor migrants for vote bank politics’: Arvind Kejriwal on CAA

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Modi-government, with the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) wants to give citizenship to poor migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who will, in turn, become the party’s vote bank. He called it “dirty vote bank politics” and asserted that Indians want this law to be repealed.

Kejriwal said that BJP has opened the floodgates for the arrival of a large number of poor minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh into India.

"There are 3.5 crore minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The BJP wants to spend the money of our people in settling poor migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh by giving them houses and jobs here," said Kejriwal at a press conference.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener accused BJP of standing to gain in the coming elections as the poor minorities settling in India would become its vote bank. Implementation of the CAA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls was a "dirty vote bank politics" of the BJP, Kejriwal said, adding that the country demands scrapping of CAA.

Kejriwal asked the people to vote against the BJP if the law is not repealed.

The CAA aims to grant citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. The government implemented the CAA days before the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition has criticized the government for playing “dirty vote bank politics” by implementing the CAA.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has launched a 'satyagraha' across the state to protest against the implementation of the contentious CAA. They also took out a torchlight procession in several parts of the state on Tuesday evening. An AASU delegation have also travelled to New Delhi to file a petition against CAA in the Supreme Court, while the leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia filed an interlocutory application in the apex court.

Moreover, various student groups at Jamia Millia Islamia demonstrated against CAA, urging the central government to withdraw it. In a press conference held near the varsity's gate, the protesting students demanded that the CAA be repealed.

