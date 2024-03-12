Mamata Banerjee says doubtful of CAA's legality, won't let anyone be taken away from Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she is doubtful of the Citizenship Amendment Act's (CAA) legality and won't allow it in her state. "Central Government implemented CAA yesterday, I am doubtful of its legality. There is no clarity from the government over this," she said during an address in North 24 Parganas.

The chief minister said that in 2019, names of 13 Lakh Hindu Bengalis, out of the total 19 Lakh, were removed from the list in Assam in the name of NRC. She claimed that several people died by suicide. "Will they (whose names were removed) be granted citizenship if they seek? What would be the future of their children? What about their property?" she asked.

"All your rights would be snatched, you would be branded 'illegal'. This is a game to strip you off your rights. You will be taken to a detention camp. You (Centre) hear me, I will not let anyone be taken away from Bengal."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has, on several occasions, explained that CAA does not affect Muslims in the country. He has said the law will provide citizenship to people belonging to six minority communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Earlier today, BJD MP Amar Patnaik said that the CAA Act essentially provides for giving citizenship to a group of minorities in those countries who have been facing oppression and who want to apply for Indian citizenship. "It has nothing to do with Indian citizens per se. So, I don't think there is any reason to read more meaning into this. This was clarified in the Parliament at that time and the BJD had also supported it at that time."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced he would not implement the CAA in the southern state.