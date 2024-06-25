BJP's Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for the post of Speaker 

BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. He will file his nomination at 11.30 am today, sources told India Today. Birla has served as Speaker in the Modi 2.0 from 2019 to 2024.

Earlier today, Union Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and appealed to hold the Speaker election unanimously. Rajnath Singh said the tradition of being elected unopposed should be maintained.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said his party would support NDA's Speaker, but he added the Opposition should get the post of Deputy Speaker. "We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker to be given to opposition," Gandhi said.

#WATCH | "We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker to be given to opposition...," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/CaeRn8ztAR — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

Gandhi, however, said Kharge was insulted by the NDA. "Today it is written in the newspaper that PM Modi has said that the Opposition should cooperate with the Government constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and he asked him to extend support to the Speaker. The Opposition said we would support the Speaker but the convention is that the Deputy Speaker post should be given to the opposition. Rajnath Singh said he would call back Mallikarjun Kharge but he has not done that yet. PM Modi is asking for cooperation from Opposition but our leader is getting insulted."

Rajnath Singh rejected the charge, saying Kharge is a senior leader and he respects him. "I have had a conversation with him thrice since yesterday (Monday)."

