BLA branded terrorist: Pakistan cheers, but is America eyeing Balochistan’s buried treasure?

The United States has designated the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, bolstering Pakistan’s counterinsurgency push in Balochistan and potentially paving the way for American mining firms to tap the province’s rare earth reserves.

The move strengthens Field Marshal Asim Munir’s hand against Baloch political activists while aligning with recent U.S.-Pakistan talks on exploiting the country’s rare earth deposits — discussions that have deepened ties between Washington and Islamabad since the start of “Trump 2.0.”

Pakistan appears to have convinced the Trump administration that neutralizing the BLA is essential for unlocking “critical minerals” in Balochistan. Critics warn the U.S. could escalate involvement by deploying forces on the ground, drawing parallels to Afghanistan.

Such a step could make Americans targets for locals familiar with the region’s terrain, risking a repeat of past conflicts, according to diplomatic observers.

Baloch militants have frequently attacked Chinese-backed infrastructure projects, accusing Beijing of exploiting resources without benefiting locals and undermining their sovereignty. While China may quietly support moves against the BLA, it could resist any significant U.S. commercial or security presence that might challenge its strategic investments, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port.

Diplomats are watching whether Pakistan, as a current non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will use Washington’s decision to rally support. This could mark a rare instance of both the U.S. and China backing Islamabad on a contentious security issue. However, the BLA is ineligible for blacklisting under the UN’s 1267 sanctions regime due to its lack of ties to Al Qaeda or related groups.

The U.S. designation came during Munir’s visit to Washington and shortly after the signing of a new bilateral trade agreement, underscoring the merging of counterterrorism priorities with strategic economic interests in Pakistan’s largest province.