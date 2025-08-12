'Pakistan would have no choice but to consider war': Day after Asim Munir's 'nuclear' threat, Bilawal reiterates Indus Water Treaty comment

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former foreign minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto recently warned New Delhi over Operation Sindoor and the suspension of the decades-old Indus Water Treaty following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The former foreign minister of Pakistan accused India of causing "great damage" to Pakistan and urged citizens to "unite" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The actions of the Indian government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, have caused great damage to Pakistan. It is necessary that we, as a united people, stand together against PM Modi and these aggressions," Bhutto said at an event organised by the Sindh government's Culture Department on Monday.

He warned that if India continued to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan would have "no choice" but to consider war. "You people (Pakistanis) are strong enough for war to get back all six rivers. If India continues on this path, it leaves us with no choice except to consider all options, including the possibility of war, to protect our national interests," he said.

Bhutto also cautioned India against carrying out any operation like Sindoor. "We did not start the war. But if you think of carrying out an attack like Sindoor, then know that the people of every province of Pakistan are ready to fight you — and this is a war that you will definitely lose. We won't bow down," he added.

His comments came a day after Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, threatened to take down "half the world" if Pakistan faced an existential threat in a future conflict with India.

"We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," Munir said.

He also warned that Pakistan would destroy any infrastructure India builds on the Indus water channels that could block the flow of water. Munir claimed that suspending the Indus Water Treaty could put 250 million people at risk of starvation.

"We have no dearth of missiles. We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with 10 missiles. The Indus River is not the Indians' family property," he reportedly said.

India strongly condemned Munir's nuclear threat, calling such remarks 'nuclear sabre-rattling' from Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs also noted that the statement was made on the soil of a friendly third country.

"The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforces the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups," the ministry said.

India reiterated that it would not give in to "nuclear blackmail" and would continue to take all steps necessary to protect national security.