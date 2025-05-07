A 15-minute blackout will be observed in the NDMC area of Delhi tonight from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill simulating emergency scenarios. The blackout is part of Operation Abhyaas, a mega preparedness exercise carried out across the country in the wake of rising tensions with Pakistan and the recent Indian military strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Blaring sirens, crowds running to safety, and injured individuals being carried on stretchers were scenes replicated across 55 locations in the national capital on Wednesday. The drills simulated hostile scenarios such as air raids, fire emergencies, and large-scale evacuations to test the readiness of authorities.

At Delhi's Khan Market, alarm sirens were triggered and people were instructed to evacuate immediately. In Chandni Chowk, sirens rang out near Town Hall, prompting mock evacuations as volunteers and NCC cadets sprang into action. A second siren signalled the start of rescue efforts, during which injured individuals were carried out and calm was urged among bystanders.

Delhi Fire Services deployed cranes to simulate the rescue of people trapped in high-rise buildings, while sirens at the Indira Gandhi International Airport triggered immediate responses by fire brigades, ambulances, and medical teams. At the NDMC building, employees were evacuated to the basement following the sounding of an alarm. In the Reserve Bank of India building, staff were instructed to stay away from glass windows and take shelter while covering their heads with both hands.

Advertisement

Simultaneously in Mumbai, a high-alert mock drill was carried out at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a high-security location and site of the 26/11 terrorist attack. The drill involved fire safety demonstrations, airstrike protocols, and rescue simulations conducted by Central Railway’s civil defence team. The exercise began at 3:00 pm and lasted for over an hour, drawing attention from large crowds.

“Eight police officers and 45 constables took part in the mock drill, which was conducted on platforms 2 to 10,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) GRP Dnaneshwar Ganore. “A route march was also carried out at Vasai railway station.”

Across Mumbai, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) units conducted joint security drills, patrolled suburban stations, and carried out inspections. At Borivali station, passengers joined in patriotic chants of “Jai Hind” as security personnel reassured them.

Advertisement

According to officials, around 850 civil defence volunteers were deployed across Central Railway’s five divisions—Mumbai, Solapur, Pune, Bhusawal, and Nagpur.

The coordinated drills come amid heightened threat perceptions following the Indian Air Force’s pre-dawn strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22.