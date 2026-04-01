Blast outside BJP office in Chandigarh, no one injured

A suspicious explosion took place outside the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday evening, according to India Today. Police said the incident occurred around 5 pm, but the exact cause of the blast is still unclear. According to Chandigarh Police sources, two persons arrived on a two-wheeler, got down, and allegedly hurled a crude bomb or an improvised explosive device (IED) before fleeing the spot.

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CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the suspects and track their movement.

Police teams reached the location soon after the incident and cordoned off the area. Sources told India Today that shrapnel fragments have been recovered from the site and are being examined as part of the investigation.

Windowpanes of a car were damaged, and two scooters also suffered splinter damage.

Officials said there was no prior intelligence indicating any threat to the BJP office. They also clarified that the device used was not a grenade but a crude bomb.

A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory has reached the spot to collect evidence and assess the situation.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed to strengthen security in the area.

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State BJP leader Vineet Joshi said that sounds resembling an explosion were heard around 5 pm.

"At around 5 pm, a blast occurred here, and a lot of smoke was seen. There was an atmosphere of panic after the blast. A scooty and a car were damaged. This is a matter of concern. A blast taking place near the party office is a serious concern. For the last four days, the BJP State Working President was staying here, and a blast occurring at this time is deeply concerning," Joshi told reporters.

Senior police officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardip Kaur, also reached the spot and assessed the situation.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

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(With inputs from PTI)