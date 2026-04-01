Kalpataru Projects shares set for a 36% upside despite West-Asia war; here's why 

Kalpataru Projects share price today: Shares of Kalpataru Projects International are set for a 36% upside in a year. The shares of the civil construction firm have slipped 11% in a month, signalling the selling pressure due to the ongoing US-Iran war and the subsequent market correction.

The multibagger stock could not deliver in the short term, falling up to 12% in six months and 3% in two years. In a year, the multibagger stock rose 10.35%.

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PL Capital says Middle East exposure of the firm remains 10-11% of the total order book (Rs 63,300 crore). However, the brokerage says impact of the Middle East war is limited. It expects near-term execution to witness minor slippages (Rs 200 crore) due to geopolitical disruptions.

Management has guided for 20% plus revenue growth in the long term, with PBT margin likely to improve by 50-70 bps in FY27, said the brokerage while assigning a price target of Rs 1466 and upside of nearly 36% to the current level.

"We remain positive on KPIL in the long run owing to 1) strong order pipeline across segments, 2) focus on geographical expansion for segments such as Water, Railways and Civil, 3) increasing pre-qualification for large contracts, and 4) operational & cost synergies arising from the merger with JMC," said PL Capital.

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"The stock is trading at P/E of 15.4x/12.4x on FY27/28E core-EPS. We roll forward to Mar’28 and maintain our ‘BUY’ rating valuing the core business at P/E of 16x Mar’28E (18x Sep’27E earlier), arriving at revised SoTP-derived target price of Rs 1,466 (Rs 1,489 as earlier), factoring in a cautious stance on KPIL’s Middle East exposure," the brokerage added.

The stock ended 2.52% higher at Rs 1084 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 18,511 crore. Total 5146 shares of Kalpataru Projects changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 56.03 lakh.

Kalpataru Projects shares have a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalpataru Projects stands at 43.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

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Kalpataru Projects stock stands lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Kalpataru Projects International is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.