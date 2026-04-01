Car sales jump 8% to hit record 47 lakh vehicles in FY26

India’s passenger vehicle sales grew 8% year-on-year to hit a record high of 47 lakh units in the financial year 2025-26 compared with 43 lakh units in the previous fiscal, according to industry estimates.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s biggest carmaker, recorded a 4% year-on-year increase in domestic passenger vehicle wholesales at 18,23,129 units in FY26.

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Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) outsold Hyundai Motor India to become the country’s second-largest carmaker. Its sales soared 20% year-on-year to 6,60,276 units in FY26.

Sales of Tata Motors Passenger vehicles grew 15% year-on-year to 641,587 units in FY26. In exports, Maruti Suzuki recorded 34% year-on-year growth in volumes at 4.47 lakh vehicles for the financial year 2025-26. Despite the ongoing West Asia war, the automaker exported 47,040 vehicles in March, registering 42% growth.

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“We are fairly derisked as our exports are diversified across 100 countries. In March, we could deliver 47,000 vehicles,” Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, said during a media call.

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“Our exposure to the Middle East (West Asia) was 12.5% of our total exports in FY26. We will do everything to minimize the impact of the war. But you cannot go totally unaffected,” he explained, adding that the war may affect exports to some extent as the cost of shipping has also gone up because of longer sea routes.

One of the bright spots that helped Maruti Suzuki re-enter the European market was the e-Vitara, the automaker’s maiden EV. “We exported more than 25,000 e-Vitara cars across 44 countries,” Bharti said.

Maruti Suzuki’s exports also include some vehicles that it makes for its Japanese partner Toyota.

“In the current global environment where trade conditions remain challenging, exports assume a crucial role in supporting economic resilience of a country. Our push for exports reflects our continued commitment to national priorities,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said in a statement.

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Price hike ahead?

Maruti Suzuki is among a handful of carmakers which have not taken a price hike this year. However, the company’s management is expected to take a call on price hike soon.

“There is pressure on commodity prices since December. Other OEMs have increased the prices. Keeping in mind that first-time car buyers are coming, we have been holding it. We don’t want to pass on the cost. But we are going to review it very soon,”

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, told reporters.

On the ongoing West Asia war, and a possible increase in fuel prices in the future, Banerjee said, “Whenever fuel prices go up, Maruti Suzuki cars stand out for mileage and fuel efficiency. That really works in our favour,” he said.