IndiGo hikes airfares as ATF prices surge; domestic and international charges revised

India’s largest airline IndiGo has announced a revision in airfares through higher fuel charges, following a sharp spike in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. The revised charges will apply to all new bookings made from April 2, 2026, impacting both domestic and international travellers.

The move comes after a steep rise in fuel costs, with global data indicating that jet fuel prices have surged by over 130% month-on-month in the region. ATF is a major component of airline operating expenses, and such a sharp increase has forced carriers to recalibrate pricing to maintain viability.

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Domestic fares revised

IndiGo has introduced a slab-based fuel charge structure for domestic routes, linked to flight distance. According to the airline, passengers will now pay an additional ₹275 for routes up to 500 km, while longer routes above 2,000 km will attract a fuel charge of ₹950 per sector. Charges for intermediate distances range between ₹400 and ₹800.

However, the airline noted that the government has intervened to cushion the impact. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have allowed only a partial and staggered pass-through of 25% of the fuel cost increase for domestic operations. This has helped limit the burden on passengers to some extent.

International fares

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The impact is more pronounced on international routes, where ATF prices have more than doubled over the past month. As a result, IndiGo has introduced higher fuel charges depending on region and distance.

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For instance, flights within the Indian subcontinent will see charges ranging from ₹900 to ₹2,500, while routes to the Gulf and Middle East could attract up to ₹5,000. Long-haul routes, including Europe, may see fuel charges go up to ₹10,000 per sector, reflecting the steep cost pressures on international operations.

Despite the increase, IndiGo said it has passed on only a partial cost burden to passengers. Fully offsetting the fuel price surge would have required significantly higher fare hikes, the airline noted.

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The carrier also expressed regret over the additional charges, attributing the move to a “sudden and substantial change” in the operating environment. It added that fuel prices remain volatile, and the airline will continue to monitor the situation and adjust pricing accordingly.

ATF prices

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices in India rose about 8.5% on Monday, tracking a sharp spike in global crude amid the West Asia conflict. While such increases typically lead to higher airfares, the government has stepped in to soften the impact on domestic travellers.

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Initial data from Indian Oil had suggested a steep jump, with prices crossing ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre, sparking concerns over fare hikes. However, authorities clarified that domestic operations will see only a partial, staggered increase.

Domestic airlines face an effective hike of around ₹21 per litre (~25%), while international and non-scheduled flights are bearing a sharper rise of nearly ₹110 per litre, reflecting global price pressures.

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