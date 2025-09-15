BMW crash claims life of senior finance ministry official, leaves wife hurt; accused held

The woman accused of driving a BMW that hit a motorcycle and killed a senior Finance Ministry official in Delhi has been arrested. Police said she was taken into custody on Monday after being discharged from the hospital.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjyot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, died in the crash on Sunday afternoon near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Ring Road. His wife, 50, suffered serious injuries. The couple was returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

Advertisement

Police said the BMW, driven by the woman, struck Singh’s motorcycle from behind. Both she and her husband, residents of Gurugram, were also injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.

After being discharged, the woman was arrested for questioning and legal action, a senior police officer confirmed.

A case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rash driving, acts endangering life, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information.

Both vehicles have been seized. Police said forensic experts and a crime team inspected the spot.

Singh's son told news agency PTI, "They were on their way to Hari Nagar via Dhaula Kuan when the incident happened. Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they were taken nearly 22 km from the accident site. My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur.”

Advertisement

He alleged negligence by hospital authorities, claiming his mother was left waiting in the lobby despite her condition, while the BMW driver's husband was admitted immediately.

Singh's son added, "Because of this negligence and delay, my father was declared dead, and my mother kept screaming in pain." He said, "My mother, who is a teacher, is devastated and so are we."

Central Secretariat Services Forum President Udit Arya expressed condolences in a message on X, stating, "Heartfelt condolences to the family of Navjyot Singh sir who tragically lost his life in the accident. @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice, please ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the bereaved family. May they find strength during this difficult time."