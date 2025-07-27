'Boeing has a safety problem': US aviation giant faces heat as another plane catches fire at Denver

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has hit out at aircraft manufacturer Boeing following the latest fire incident involving an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 at Denver International Airport, calling it yet another example of the company’s “safety problem.”

“Boeing has a safety problem — instead of fixing these problems they are busy spending huge amounts in PR to safeguard its profits and business. Here’s another incident involving a Boeing jet,” Chaturvedi wrote on X on Sunday, sharing a news report about the Denver evacuation.

Her comment came hours after more than 150 passengers were forced to evacuate an American Airlines flight at Denver after a landing gear malfunction triggered a brake fire on the runway. One person was injured and over 240 flights were delayed at one of the world’s busiest airports. The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was scheduled to fly to Miami when the tire issue occurred.

Boeing has a safety problem - instead of fixing these problems they are busy spending huge amounts in PR to safeguard its profits and business. Here’s another incident involving a Boeing jet. pic.twitter.com/IVgz4x4x1N — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 27, 2025

Chaturvedi's post also comes in the wake of the June 12 crash of an Air India Dreamliner near Ahmedabad airport, which triggered renewed scrutiny of Boeing's safety systems. Preliminary attention has focused on a suspected in-flight shutdown of both engines during takeoff.

Earlier this month, aviation expert Mary Schiavo cautioned against rushing to blame the pilots in the Air India crash. She pointed out that the Boeing Dreamliner has a system capable of cutting fuel to the engines on its own. Pointing to past incidents involving Boeing 787s, she said known software-triggered engine issues — including systems that can cut fuel flow mid-air — must be thoroughly examined before drawing conclusions.

"In about 75% of the cases, the pilots are blamed — and in many cases, we've been able to disprove that," Schiavo said in an interview with Barkha Dutt. "It is not only unfair but simplistic and harmful to blame the pilots."

Schiavo pointed to prior incidents involving the same aircraft model where onboard systems, without pilot input, cut fuel to the engines mid-air. She cited a 2019 All Nippon Airways incident where a Boeing 787's system mistakenly shut off fuel mid-air after misjudging that the aircraft had already landed.

The Denver case has once again spotlighted Boeing's repeated safety issues. In recent months, the company has faced mounting criticism over incidents ranging from cabin panel blowouts to faulty components and software alerts across several aircraft models, including the 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing has said it is cooperating with all investigations and remains committed to improving quality and safety across its production lines. But critics argue that the company's focus remains skewed toward image management.