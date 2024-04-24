Bollywood actors Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill on PM Modi's Rajasthan speech, suggest 'reality check' for unpatriotic people

Actress Lara Dutta recently shared her thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech, in which he alleged that the Congress party had pledged to distribute the nation's wealth among the Muslim population.

While PM's claims have sparked debate, Lara Dutta commended him for standing by his convictions. "At the end of the day, you have to stand by what your beliefs are," she said in an interview with Zoom Entertainment. Her co-actor in an upcoming streaming series, Jimmy Shergill, also weighed in, suggesting that unpatriotic Indians need a 'reality check', the Indian Express reported.

When asked about the PM's speech delivered at a rally in Rajasthan, Lara emphasised the common humanity shared by all individuals. "We are all humans, at the end of the day. It is very difficult to keep all the people happy all the time. If we (actors) are not exempt from trolling, neither is the PM of this country. We all take that in our stride," she remarked.

"You can't keep treading on egg-shells just because you don't want to upset one side or the other side. Somewhere down the line, you have to be true to what your truth is, what you believe in. And if he has the gumption to be able to do that, kudos. At the end of the day, you have to stand by what your beliefs are."

Jimmy Shergill, present alongside Lara Dutta in the Zoom interview, added, "If you're born in this country, you're born with that patriotism. If you're not, then you have to do a reality check on yourself." The two actors are currently promoting their show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, set to be released on JioCinema on April 25.

