Bollywood Singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP, lauds PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Renowned Bollywood vocalist Anuradha Paudwal has confirmed her membership in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, in the lead up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference at the BJP's headquarters, where she expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her joy in joining the party under his leadership.

Paudwal, celebrated for her contributions to playback singing and recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, formally joined the BJP in the company of top party figures. Among those present were national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

