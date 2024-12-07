Bomb threat against PM Modi sent to Mumbai Police, traced to Ajmer

The Mumbai police have filed an FIR after receiving a threat message on their traffic helpline WhatsApp number, warning of a bomb plot involving ISI agents targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police traced the message to Ajmer, Rajasthan, and have dispatched a team to locate the suspect.

According to a police officer, the message allegedly referred to the involvement of two ISI agents and a planned bomb attack on Modi.

In most cases, the police have found that threat messages are typically sent by individuals who are either intoxicated or dealing with mental health issues. A significant number of these threats are directed to the Mumbai police's WhatsApp number, which was initially set up as a traffic helpline.

The sender’s identity is still under investigation, but officials suspect the message may have been sent by someone with mental health issues or possibly under the influence of alcohol. An FIR has been registered under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.

This is not the first time the Mumbai traffic police helpline has received fake threats, with similar incidents occurring in the past. The investigation is ongoing as police work to assess the full scope of the threat.