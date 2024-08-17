Malls in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threats? Mock drill in Noida's Mall of India, Ambience Mall in Gurugram receive threat email

After the Gurugram's Ambience Mall received a bomb threat on Saturday, DLF Mall of India in Noida, Uttar Pradesh also received a similar threat later during the day. Search and rescue efforts were launched, along with the dispatch of police and bomb squad personnel.

Later, a representative for the DLF Mall administration stated that it was a simulated exercise for security readiness.

The mock drill aimed at assessing security measures was carried out at the DLF Mall located in Sector 18, Noida. During the exercise, the entire mall was evacuated and thoroughly inspected. Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rambadan Singh confirmed the purpose of the drill, emphasizing its importance for safety.

"A security mock drill was conducted in DLF mall. These kinds of drills are conducted to conduct checks in large areas to make sure that no one is in danger. Fire services, dog squad, and police teams participated in the drill," DCP Singh stated.



There was no bomb threat, according to Manish Mishra, assistant deputy commissioner of police in Noida. A security drill was conducted at the DLF Mall of India for 2.5 hours, starting at 11 a.m.



The Ambience Mall, a major shopping hub in Gurugram received a bomb threat that prompted an immediate response from local authorities.

Police and bomb disposal units swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated a thorough search operation after the mall management received an alarming email claiming that explosives had been planted inside the building. The message ominously stated the sender's intent to "kill everyone in the building."

In response to the threat, security personnel evacuated shoppers and staff from the premises to ensure the safety of all individuals present. Authorities have not yet confirmed the source of the threat, and investigations are ongoing.