Bomb threats in Several Delhi-NCR Schools: Over 50 schools receive bomb threats via emails, students evacuated

Over 50 schools in Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning. Prompting swift action several schools have begun evacuating the students ensuring their safety, while taking care of all the protocols.

According to the Delhi Police, the bomb threat was received by Delhi Public School's (DPS) Dwarka and Vasant Kunj units, Mother Marry School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar and DAV School in South West Delhi, among others. DPS Noida also received a similar bomb threat.

Related Articles

The school premises were evacuated, and the students were sent home immediately after the threat was received, sources told India Today TV.

Parents from across the city are now receiving messages from schools to come and pickup their wards as the schools seek to ensure safety of their students.

Many schools who had not received the messages have still prompted the evacuation of students for ensuring their safety.

One of the messages read, “Dear parent, Cambridge School, Noida assures you that we have not received any bomb threat on email or a phone call. However, keeping in mind the safety and security of everyone, we are arranging for the school buses to send the students back home at the earliest. We will inform you when the buses leave the school. Parents who are interested to personally come and pick up their ward in the next half an hour or so (before the buses leave school) may also do so. Looking forward to your support and cooperation.”

Parents of the students studying in Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar have also received a similar message from the school. “Dear Parents, we are in the process of smooth dispersal under current state of hoax. The school building has already been evacuated. Parents could connect with the class teachers to take the children back and help us manage the traffic. School buses will disperse post the on footer dispersal. In case of any challenge at your end, please let us know and we shall take measure accordingly.”

However, some schools are continuing with their classes, asking the parents not to panic. Presentation Convent School in Delhi, sent this message to the parents of its students, “This is to inform you that there is no need to get panic as your ward is safe and secure in the school. Your child's safety is our priority. Your cooperation is highly appreciated.”