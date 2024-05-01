DPS Dwarka, DPS Noida, Sanskriti School, Mother Mary's School: Several Delhi-NCR schools receive bomb threats, children evacuated

A wave of bomb threats targeted several prominent schools across different localities of Delhi-NCR. Branches of Delhi Public School, Amity, and Mother Mary's across the national capital city and bordering areas received bomb threats, prompting urgent evacuations and heightened security measures on Wednesday morning.

Schools authorities revealed that threatening emails pointing out on potential bomb attacks, prompted the evacuations, further leading to a swift response from the Delhi Police. In response to the threats, students were promptly evacuated from the affected schools, while law enforcement agencies commenced thorough searches of the premises.

Delhi Police issued a statement confirming the receipt of threats at multiple schools, including Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar, Amity schools in Saket and Pushp Vihar, as well as DPS Noida and Sanskriti School. It should be noted that Among the targeted schools are those attended by the children of known officials.

Specialised units including bomb detection teams and personnel from the Delhi Fire Service were swiftly mobilised to these schools to take necessary actions ensuring the safety of students and staff.

Investigations into the origin and nature of the threats are underway, with authorities noting a trying to recognise a pattern in the threat emails received. Initial probe into the incident has suggested that similar emails were circulated to various locations without specific datelines or individual recipient listings.

“The mail does not mention a dateline or BCC, which means that one message has been sent to many places. The investigation is ongoing,” the Delhi Police said.

As a precautionary measure, school administrations took swift action, closing down campuses for the day and facilitating the safe return of students to their homes. Parents were urged to take their children from designated school gates, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum safety protocols.

Amidst the ongoing investigations, schools affected by the threats, DPS Noida, Amity Pushp Vihar, and Amity Saket, remain closed until further notice, with authorities closely monitoring the situation and liaising with law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of educational institutions and their occupants.