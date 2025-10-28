Boost for Make in India: HAL, Russia's UAC to produce SJ-100 passenger jets in India

In a major boost for Make in India, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia's Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the production of SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft in Moscow on Monday.

The SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft that has already proven its performance across global markets. So far, over 200 aircraft have been produced and are being operated by more than 16 commercial airline operators worldwide.

Under this arrangement, HAL will gain the rights to manufacture the SJ-100 for domestic customers - a move seen as a game changer for short-haul connectivity under India's regional air transport initiative, the UDAN Scheme.

The partnership marks the first time a complete passenger aircraft will be produced in India. "This will also be the first instance wherein a complete passenger aircraft will be produced in India. The last such project was HAL's production of AVRO HS748, which started in 1961 and ended in 1988," HAL said in a statement.

The collaboration is also expected to address India's growing regional aviation demand. Estimates suggest that over the next decade, the country will require more than 200 jets in this category to support regional connectivity and an additional 350 aircraft for the Indian Ocean region to serve nearby international tourist destinations.

HAL said the project would not only contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in civil aviation but also stimulate private-sector participation and generate significant employment across the manufacturing ecosystem. "The manufacturing of the SJ-100 aircraft marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Indian aviation industry. It's a step towards fulfilling the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the civil aviation sector," the company stated.

The HAL-UAC collaboration signals a strategic shift for India's aviation ambitions — from assembling components to building full-scale passenger jets on Indian soil.