Boost for NDA in Bihar: Chirag Paswan's LJP finalises seat-sharing with BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LJP's National President Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said he has finalised seat-sharing with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. "As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course," he said.

While Chirag did not announce any number, sources told India Today that Paswan's LJP will contest 4 seats.

Nitish Kumar's JDU will get 16 seats while one seat will go to Upendra Kushwaha. There is no information yet on the number of seats for Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, the NDA together had bagged 39 seats - BJP (17), JDU (16), and undivided LJP (6).

Earlier, it was reported that Chirag was upset over seat-sharing and was offered 8 seats by the INDIA alliance. He also fuelled speculations after he said every side wanted him.

He had been offered eight Lok Sabha seats to join the Bihar Grand Alliance and two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Due to the dispute between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Paras, there was a continuous delay in seat sharing in the NDA. Sources told India Today there was talk of giving six seats to Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras in the NDA, but both were not ready for it.

Chirag Paswan's demand was that when the Lok Janshakti Party was not split and according to the formula of 2019 when their 6 MPs won, their claim remained on 6 seats in this Lok Sabha elections as well.

Pashupati Paras also claimed that five out of the six MPs of Lok Janshakti Party were now with him, and his party was a part of the National Lok Janshakti Party, so his claim was also valid on 6 seats.