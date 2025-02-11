'Both sides need to abandon...': USIBC President explains what's at stake for Trump and Modi

Few countries are as well placed as America and India to row together in 2025 and beyond, Atul Keshap, President of the US-India Business Council, stated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington on February 12-13. His remarks set the tone for what he called a "singular opportunity" for the world’s two largest democracies to reinforce their strategic, economic, and technological partnership during Modi’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump in his second term.

"Our demographics, dynamism, innovation, and economic growth make us the leaders of global growth," Keshap said. "Our leaders enjoy a special and privileged relationship, as shown by PM Modi’s visit soon to Washington, so early in President Trump’s second term."

Highlighting the global stakes, Keshap warned, "The future of freedom as a governing software" is on the line. He pointed to challenges posed by China’s economic and demographic struggles, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, and Europe’s battle with regulatory overreach. "Delhi and Washington have a singular opportunity to remind the world that free and open societies are optimised to ensure growth, vitality, and prosperity. Our free societies must get ‘it’ right, lest our critics and enemies try to eclipse us and impose a darker global order."

Keshap outlined the roadmap for achieving this: "Both sides need to abandon bureaucratic and political rigidities that entrap us. India needs to listen carefully to US concerns about tariff and non-tariff barriers that hold US firms back. America needs to treat India as a trusted technology partner on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and defense."

He further urged India to create a more level playing field for US businesses through tax and regulatory reforms. At the same time, the US should find ways to expand its benefits from India’s skilled workforce and strengthen defense and technology collaborations. "India is right to take back undocumented workers subject to deportation, and America is smart to prioritise the Quad to signal the importance of India as we grapple with our most challenging strategic problems," he noted.

Keshap spoke on the importance of economic growth in driving prosperity and happiness, suggesting that both nations should aim for a mutually beneficial trade deal. "We need more American oil, gas, soybeans, and fighter jets headed to India," he added, urging both countries to compromise on defense sales and be creative in overcoming bureaucratic hurdles.

In his view, US companies in India should be seen as long-term partners contributing to India’s growth in e-commerce, fintech, defense, and energy. Similarly, the US should welcome Indian investment in energy and critical minerals to create jobs and upskill workers for the digital economy.

Keshap stressed, "The Trump-Modi summit can be a huge win-win for both sides if we can frame the contours of a meaningful, substantial, impactful bilateral deal that fuels our economic growth. The art of the deal is the art of the possible, and with the world’s two greatest democracies, virtually everything is possible."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described Modi's visit as significant. "The fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership."

During Trump’s first term, the two leaders shared a warm relationship. Last week, they held a "productive" phone call discussing immigration, security, and trade ties. While Modi called Trump his "dear friend" and expressed optimism about working together, Trump’s stance on India’s trade policies remains critical.