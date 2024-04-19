'BP fluctuating, need immediate insulin': Arvind Kejriwal moves Court seeking permission to consult his doctor, hearing on Monday

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer has today said that he has moved a petition to a Delhi court seeking permission to allow Kejriwal to consult his doctors who has been treating him for many years.

Advocate Ramesh Gupta, who is one of the lawyers appearing on behalf of Kejriwal, told reporters that the incarcerated CM's blood pressure was spiking and he needs insulin urgently. He also pointed out that the request was opposed by the jail superintendent. Kejriwal is housed inside Delhi's Tihar Jail.

"We have moved a petition requesting the Court to allow Mr Kejriwal to consult his doctor who has been treating him for the last many years. But that request was opposed by the Jail Superintendent through a lawyer, even ED opposed and the matter is fixed for Monday for orders," Gupta told ANI today.

According to the lawyer, the jail authorities will submit a reply on the matter tomorrow.

Gupta further said that Kejriwal received food from his home 48 times and out of those, on only three ocassions was he served mangoes.

"48 times food was delivered to him (Arvind Kejriwal) in the jail and only three times a small mango in a small container was there. But they are trying to make it an issue. They say we are monitoring and he says my BP is fluctuating, even crossing 300. Therefore he needs immediate insulin," he said.

Earlier in the day, another one of Kejriwal's lawyers, Vivek Jain had rebuffed the claims made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Kejriwal's diet.

Yesterday, the ED had raised doubts about Kejriwal's dietary choices, alleging that he intentionally consumed mangoes, sweets, and sugar with tea, purportedly to raise his blood sugar levels and establish grounds for seeking bail. Kejriwal is suffering from Type 2 diabetes.