BRICS Bazaar: Traditional crafts and cultural performances from around the World in Delhi

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The bazaar offers visitors an opportunity to explore the distinctive artistic traditions of participating countries while also providing artisans a platform to demonstrate and showcase their work. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of External Affairs, with the focus on cultural exchange, friendship and cooperation through traditional crafts.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also highlighted the initiative on X, saying that the BRICS Bazaar brings “the richness of traditional crafts and performances to New Delhi”, celebrating the diversity that connects participating countries.

The BRICS Bazaar brings the richness of traditional crafts and performances to New Delhi, celebrating the diversity that connects us.



📅 10-15 September, 2025

📍 National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, New Delhi@BricsIndia2026 #BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026… pic.twitter.com/NsTuCHHvSj — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 11, 2026

The international stalls offer a glimpse into the cultural diversity of the expanded BRICS grouping. Brazil is represented by ceramic art, including the work of artisan Cleziania Ribeiro de Lima Paiva.

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Russia showcases its celebrated Fedoskino lacquer miniature painting, a tradition dating back around 200 years. South Africa brings intricate African beadwork, with Durban-based artisan Nkosinathi Zondi displaying handmade jewellery and accessories.

The broader BRICS participation includes China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, alongside the original members and partner countries. The bazaar also reflects the wider cultural reach of BRICS, with partner countries participating in the showcase.

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India forms a major part of the exhibition, with more than 25 Indian handicraft artisans displaying, demonstrating and selling handcrafted products directly to visitors and buyers. The event highlights the country's diverse craft traditions while creating opportunities for artisans to connect with exporters, businesses and international visitors.