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BRICS Bazaar: Traditional crafts and cultural performances from around the World in Delhi

BRICS Bazaar: Traditional crafts and cultural performances from around the World in Delhi

The bazaar offers visitors an opportunity to explore the distinctive artistic traditions of participating countries while also providing artisans a platform to demonstrate and showcase their work

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 2:59 PM IST
BRICS Bazaar: Traditional crafts and cultural performances from around the World in DelhiThe six-day event is being held from September 10 to 15 at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy

New Delhi is witnessing a colourful celebration of global craftsmanship as the BRICS Bazaar 2026 brings traditional crafts, artworks and cultural expressions from 18 countries under one roof.

The six-day event is being held from September 10 to 15 at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, as part of India’s BRICS Chairship. The exhibition brings together more than 40 artisans, designers and creative enterprises from BRICS member and partner countries.

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READ THIS: BRICS Summit 2026: From sattu to handicrafts; Media goodie bag showcasing India’s cultural diversity

The bazaar offers visitors an opportunity to explore the distinctive artistic traditions of participating countries while also providing artisans a platform to demonstrate and showcase their work. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of External Affairs, with the focus on cultural exchange, friendship and cooperation through traditional crafts.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also highlighted the initiative on X, saying that the BRICS Bazaar brings “the richness of traditional crafts and performances to New Delhi”, celebrating the diversity that connects participating countries.

The international stalls offer a glimpse into the cultural diversity of the expanded BRICS grouping. Brazil is represented by ceramic art, including the work of artisan Cleziania Ribeiro de Lima Paiva.

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Russia showcases its celebrated Fedoskino lacquer miniature painting, a tradition dating back around 200 years. South Africa brings intricate African beadwork, with Durban-based artisan Nkosinathi Zondi displaying handmade jewellery and accessories.

The broader BRICS participation includes China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, alongside the original members and partner countries. The bazaar also reflects the wider cultural reach of BRICS, with partner countries participating in the showcase.

ALSO READ: Putin at BRICS Summit: From chocolate Matryoshka dolls to sweets, what ITC Maurya prepared for him

India forms a major part of the exhibition, with more than 25 Indian handicraft artisans displaying, demonstrating and selling handcrafted products directly to visitors and buyers. The event highlights the country's diverse craft traditions while creating opportunities for artisans to connect with exporters, businesses and international visitors.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 2:59 PM IST
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