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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi metro to start at 6 AM on Sept 13 as UPSC NDA, CDS 2 exam takes place amid traffic curbs

BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi metro to start at 6 AM on Sept 13 as UPSC NDA, CDS 2 exam takes place amid traffic curbs

The move also provides commuters with an alternative to road travel during the BRICS Summit, when movement on several key routes may be affected by security arrangements and traffic diversions

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 2:40 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi metro to start at 6 AM on Sept 13 as UPSC NDA, CDS 2 exam takes place amid traffic curbs DMRC has announced an early start to metro services on Sunday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an early start to metro services on Sunday, September 13, as Delhi prepares for the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 and associated traffic restrictions across the national capital.

According to DMRC, metro train services on all lines will commence at 6:00 AM on September 13. The decision aims to facilitate the smooth, timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, particularly as road movement is expected to be regulated in several parts of Delhi.

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READ THIS: BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory for September 12. Roads to avoid, diversions, alternatives

Metro services to begin early

DMRC announced the change in an X post on September 11, advising students and passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. The early start is especially significant for candidates appearing for the UPSC NDA and CDS examinations, who need to reach examination centres well before their reporting times.

The move also provides commuters with an alternative to road travel during the BRICS Summit, when movement on several key routes may be affected by security arrangements and traffic diversions.

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ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: What to do in a medical emergency? Check metro, DTC bus, Ola-Uber rules for Sept 11-13

BRICS Summit brings traffic curbs

The BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, with extensive security arrangements in place for visiting leaders and delegations. Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories asking commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and follow diversion and restriction notices.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 2:40 PM IST
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