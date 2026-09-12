BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi metro to start at 6 AM on Sept 13 as UPSC NDA, CDS 2 exam takes place amid traffic curbs

READ THIS: BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory for September 12. Roads to avoid, diversions, alternatives

Metro services to begin early

DMRC announced the change in an X post on September 11, advising students and passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. The early start is especially significant for candidates appearing for the UPSC NDA and CDS examinations, who need to reach examination centres well before their reporting times.

Early Resumption of Metro Services



To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026.



Students and passengers are advised to plan… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 11, 2026

The move also provides commuters with an alternative to road travel during the BRICS Summit, when movement on several key routes may be affected by security arrangements and traffic diversions.

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BRICS Summit brings traffic curbs

The BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, with extensive security arrangements in place for visiting leaders and delegations. Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories asking commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and follow diversion and restriction notices.