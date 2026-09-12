Going to watch IND vs AFG in Delhi on Sept 13? Check traffic, parking rules amid BRICS 2026

Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, urged commuters to plan journeys, avoid travel through the stadium area and follow traffic personnel's directions. The advisory comes as the capital manages security and VVIP movement linked to BRICS 2026, being held on September 12 and 13. The India-Afghanistan match is set to go ahead despite the clash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



In connection with the India–Afghanistan T20 Cricket Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 13.09.2026, traffic restrictions, diversions and parking regulations will be in place in and around the stadium area from 1400 hrs onwards.



Commuters are advised to plan… pic.twitter.com/VJlPTnaw6e — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 12, 2026

Roads likely to face restrictions

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Traffic diversions or restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk and JLN Marg from 2 pm to 11:45 pm. Movement of goods vehicles will also be restricted on designated stretches of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and DDU Marg.

Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, DDU Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg during the arrival and dispersal of spectators. With BRICS delegates, security convoys and cricket fans moving through central Delhi, traffic congestion is expected.

Stadium entry and parking

Spectators must use designated routes for their gates. Gates 1-8 can be accessed from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Gates 10-15 from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal, and Gates 16-18 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

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Free parking and Park & Ride facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. General spectator parking will not be permitted near the stadium without valid parking labels. Parking will also be prohibited on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, JLN Marg and the Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover.

Taxi points and commuter advice

App-based taxi pick-up and drop-off will be allowed only at Gate No. 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Rajghat Chowk. Passengers have been asked not to stop vehicles on the main carriageways.