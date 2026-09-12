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Going to watch IND vs AFG in Delhi on Sept 13? Check traffic, parking rules amid BRICS 2026

Going to watch IND vs AFG in Delhi on Sept 13? Check traffic, parking rules amid BRICS 2026

Traffic diversions or restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk and JLN Marg from 2 pm to 11:45 pm

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 2:40 PM IST
Going to watch IND vs AFG in Delhi on Sept 13? Check traffic, parking rules amid BRICS 2026Delhi traffic advisory for India Afghanistan T20 on September 13

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, September 13, when the India-Afghanistan T20 International at Arun Jaitley Stadium will coincide with the BRICS 2026 Summit. The match is scheduled from 7 pm to 11:30 pm; traffic restrictions will run from 2 pm to 11:45 pm.

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Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, urged commuters to plan journeys, avoid travel through the stadium area and follow traffic personnel's directions. The advisory comes as the capital manages security and VVIP movement linked to BRICS 2026, being held on September 12 and 13. The India-Afghanistan match is set to go ahead despite the clash.

Roads likely to face restrictions

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Traffic diversions or restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk and JLN Marg from 2 pm to 11:45 pm. Movement of goods vehicles will also be restricted on designated stretches of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and DDU Marg.

Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, DDU Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg during the arrival and dispersal of spectators. With BRICS delegates, security convoys and cricket fans moving through central Delhi, traffic congestion is expected.

Stadium entry and parking

Spectators must use designated routes for their gates. Gates 1-8 can be accessed from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Gates 10-15 from JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal, and Gates 16-18 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

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Free parking and Park & Ride facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. General spectator parking will not be permitted near the stadium without valid parking labels. Parking will also be prohibited on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, JLN Marg and the Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover.

Taxi points and commuter advice

App-based taxi pick-up and drop-off will be allowed only at Gate No. 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Rajghat Chowk. Passengers have been asked not to stop vehicles on the main carriageways.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 2:40 PM IST
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