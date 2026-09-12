BRICS Summit 2026: Consensus reached as leaders prepare to pass New Delhi joint declaration 

Hours before their leaders gathered at Bharat Mandapam for the annual summit in New Delhi, negotiators from the BRICS group of emerging economies successfully brokered a consensus on a joint declaration expected to be formally adopted today, according to a India Today report.
The agreement followed intensive diplomatic efforts behind the scenes to bridge deep divisions among the expanded 11-member bloc. Diplomats worked to reconcile conflicting positions, particularly between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over regional tensions in West Asia, to ensure a unified draft could be presented to head of states, the report added.