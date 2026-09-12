BRICS Summit 2026: Consensus reached as leaders prepare to pass New Delhi joint declaration 

According to sources, the compromise document is expected to explicitly condemn unilateral warfare without naming any specific country, maintaining a delicate balance among member states with sharply contrasting geopolitical alignments.

Hosted by India under its 2026 chairship themed "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the two-day summit marks a critical test for the bloc’s expansion. Leaders from member nations — including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates — are gathering alongside key partner nations to address pressing global issues.

In addition to geopolitical developments, discussions over the weekend will focus on strengthening trade, energy, and supply chain resilience, as well as enhancing cooperation in high technology and cross-border payment mechanisms. The formal approval of the New Delhi Declaration later today is expected to set the roadmap for the bloc's collective agenda.