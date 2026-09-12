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BRICS Summit 2026: Consensus reached as leaders prepare to pass New Delhi joint declaration 

BRICS Summit 2026: Consensus reached as leaders prepare to pass New Delhi joint declaration 

Hosted by India under its 2026 chairship themed "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the two-day summit marks a critical test for the bloc’s expansion.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 2:52 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Consensus reached as leaders prepare to pass New Delhi joint declaration The formal approval of the New Delhi Declaration later today is expected to set the roadmap for the bloc's collective agenda.

Hours before their leaders gathered at Bharat Mandapam for the annual summit in New Delhi, negotiators from the BRICS group of emerging economies successfully brokered a consensus on a joint declaration expected to be formally adopted today, according to a India Today report.

The agreement followed intensive diplomatic efforts behind the scenes to bridge deep divisions among the expanded 11-member bloc. Diplomats worked to reconcile conflicting positions, particularly between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over regional tensions in West Asia, to ensure a unified draft could be presented to head of states, the report added.

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According to sources, the compromise document is expected to explicitly condemn unilateral warfare without naming any specific country, maintaining a delicate balance among member states with sharply contrasting geopolitical alignments.

Hosted by India under its 2026 chairship themed "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the two-day summit marks a critical test for the bloc’s expansion. Leaders from member nations — including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates — are gathering alongside key partner nations to address pressing global issues.

In addition to geopolitical developments, discussions over the weekend will focus on strengthening trade, energy, and supply chain resilience, as well as enhancing cooperation in high technology and cross-border payment mechanisms. The formal approval of the New Delhi Declaration later today is expected to set the roadmap for the bloc's collective agenda.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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