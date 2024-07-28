'Bring back the mortal remains of...': Netaji's grandnephew's appeal to PM Modi

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back Netaji's mortal remains from Renkoji temple in Japan by August 18.

He also called for a final statement from the central government to dispel any "false narratives" about Netaji. Bose mentioned that the NDA-led government declassified files related to the freedom fighter. He said that after reviewing all "10 inquiries - both national and international," it is clear that "Netaji perished on August 18, 1945" in an air crash in Taiwan.

"It is therefore imperative that a final statement is made from the Government of India so that false narratives about the liberator of India are laid to rest," Bose wrote in a letter to Modi on Sunday.

"My humble appeal to you is to bring back the mortal remains of Netaji from Renkoji to India by August 18, 2024," he said.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Bose, a former vice president of the West Bengal BJP, stated that the declassification of secret files and documents has conclusively established that Netaji died in the air crash on August 18, 1945. He added that Netaji had intended to return to India after Independence, but his plans were cut short by the crash.

"It is highly insulting that Netaji's remains have been kept at the Renkoji temple,” Bose said.

"We have been writing to the prime minister for the last three-and-a-half years, that in order to honour the liberator of India, his remains must touch Indian soil," he said.

Bose mentioned that Netaji's daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff, wishes to perform his last rites according to Hindu tradition.

"I think the Government of India must respond. If they feel that these remains are not of Netaji, then maintenance should not be provided to keep those at Renkoji. A statement is expected from the prime minister regarding this," he said in the interview.

Bose mentioned that a few years ago, his family visited the Renkoji temple and spoke with the high priest, who said that since Netaji fought for India's freedom, his remains should be taken to India.

Bose suggested that Netaji's remains be brought to Delhi and a memorial built in his honor.

“It is very unfortunate that no response has come from the government or the prime minister," Bose said.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Bose explained that Netaji's death in an air crash while leaving Taiwan in a Japanese military aircraft after Japan's surrender in August 1945 was often viewed as a possible attempt to reach the Soviet Union and continue his struggle.

He noted that despite these speculations, his brother Sarat Chandra Bose and Netaji's widow Emilie had no concrete evidence of him being alive after August 18, 1945.

Bose acknowledged that many people genuinely doubt the reports that Netaji died as described in numerous contemporary accounts from various sources.

"After all, here was a man who had once given the slip to the British and undertook an arduous trek from Calcutta through north India to Afghanistan, eventually reaching Berlin by air through Moscow. Only a few years later in the midst of a raging world war, he survived an even more perilous voyage by submarine from Germany to South East Asia. How could such a man die!" he said in the letter.

"The... Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry 2005 finding that Netaji did not die in the said air crash was found to be based on fundamental errors and the Government of India thus rejected it," Bose said.

Bose noted that starting in the mid-1960s, numerous "unscrupulous persons" exploited the situation, leading to various claims of Netaji's reappearance.