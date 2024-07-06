scorecardresearch
Business Today
BRS faces blow as Krishna Mohan Reddy switches to Congress

Krishna Mohan Reddy, MLA from Gadwal, joined the Congress in a ceremony attended by Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders at the CM’s residence in Jubilee Hills.

In a new blow to the opposition BRS in Telangana, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the ruling Congress on Saturday.

This brings the total number of BRS MLAs who have joined the Congress since last year's Assembly elections to seven. Krishna Mohan Reddy, MLA from Gadwal, joined the Congress in a ceremony attended by Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders at the CM’s residence in Jubilee Hills.

There is widespread speculation that more BRS MLAs will join the ruling party in the coming days. In last year's elections, BRS won 39 out of 119 Assembly constituencies, while the Congress secured victory in 64 seats to form the government.

Earlier this year, BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha from Secunderabad Cantonment tragically died in a road accident. The Congress secured victory in the subsequent by-poll for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment, increasing its seats to 65. With seven BRS MLAs joining the Congress, its total strength rose to 71 members.

Six BRS MLCs moved to the ruling Congress on Thursday night, increasing the party's representation to 10 members in the 40-seat Legislative Council.

Published on: Jul 06, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
