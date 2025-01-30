Bryan Johnson perplexed by India’s air quality, puts on mask in interview with Nikhil Kamath

Anti-aging influencer Bryan Johnson, all set to appear in Nikhil Kamath’s podcast ‘WTF is with Nikhil Kamath’, is evidently perplexed by India’s air quality. When asked by the Zerodha co-founder on what he is looking at the most in India, Johnson swiftly responded with “air quality”.

Kamath jokingly asks him, “How bad is it?”, to which he responds, “I really can’t see you over there.” Johnson is then seen asking Nikhil Kamath, who is also joined by his brother Nithin Kamath, along with Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel Partners, Jitendra Chouksey, founder, FITTR, and Seema Kamath, Director at Zerodha and Nithin Kamath’s wife, if he could put the face mask on.

Johnson appears to have finished the rest of the podcast with his face mask on.

Jitendra Chouksey says that in the next 5-10 years, most Indian cities would become uninhabitable. Seema Kamath is also seen asking Bryan Johnson how longevity factors in regarding women’s reproductive health.

WHO IS BRYAN JOHNSON

Bryan Johnson is a tech entrepreneur, who is widely known for his anti-ageing crusade. Johnson has spent a lot of time and money – millions of dollars – in longevity science to reverse ageing.

Johnson has been the subject of a number of articles and videos, and more recently of a Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants To Live Forever that delves into his psyche, experiences, his personal history and his motivations.

“We all want to see tomorrow happen, and we all want to live and be our best selves. That’s what this is about, the immediate here and now, not some esoteric idea about some technological leap forward. It’s really about being our best self right now and how we take that idea and then bridge it into the future,” said Johnson.