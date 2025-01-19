'Room to build...': Nikhil Kamath’s new obsession could spark a multi-billion-dollar industry

Makhana, also known as fox nut, is emerging as a high-potential global superfood. Rooted in Indian traditions and grown predominantly in Bihar, which produces 90% of the world’s supply, Makhana is moving beyond its cultural origins to become a lucrative industry.

“Maybe room here to build a really large brand, an Indian brand that sells to the world. Personally, I’m hooked on Makhana,” wrote Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in X.

Bihar’s flood-prone areas have turned into a strength for Makhana cultivation, generating three times the income compared to rice. The crop thrives naturally in water bodies, and recent innovations like the ‘Sabour Makhana-1’ variety have doubled yields and improved the edible seed ratio from 40% to 60%.

This transformation has positioned Makhana as a critical income source for thousands of farmers.

Packed with carbohydrates, protein, and essential minerals like phosphorus and calcium, Makhana is low in fat and calories, appealing to health-conscious consumers. Its ability to support heart health, diabetes management, and weight control has driven a surge in global demand, pushing prices as high as ₹13,000/kg in international markets.

The industry has expanded significantly, with production tripling in the last decade. However, challenges persist, including labor-intensive harvesting methods and stringent export standards, with only 2% of seeds meeting global quality benchmarks. Despite this, government subsidies and technological advancements have mitigated many risks, encouraging further growth.

Kamath shared data along with his post on startups capitalizing on the momentum. Mr. Makhana generates ₹50-60 lakh monthly, Farmley secured $6.7 million in funding, and Shakti Sudha Makhana is on track to grow from ₹50 crore to ₹1000 crore by 2024.

These companies are redefining Makhana as more than a snack, showcasing its potential as a global product.