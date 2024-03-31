BSEB Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2024: 13.79 lakh students pass in exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday declared the results in a press conference at 1:30 pm. Students can view their BSEB matric result 2024 on the official websites – bsebmatric.org and results.biharboardonline.com.

This year, 4,52,302 students have achieved first division in the BSEB matric exams, with 2,52,846 boys and 1,99,456 girls among them.

The BSEB exams began on February 15, with a total of 16,94,781 students registering. Among them, 8,72,194 were girls and 8,22,587 were boys. The Class 10 exams were held at over 1,500 examination centers across the state.

The Bihar Board conducted Class 10 exams across 1,585 examination centers. Out of the 16,64,252 students who appeared for the BSEB exams, 13,79,842 students passed. Among them, 6,99,549 were girls and 6,80,293 were boys.

To view their Class 10 results, Bihar Board students need to enter their roll code, roll number, and security captcha. The overall pass percentage for BSEB Class 10 exams this year is 82.91 percent.

This year, 4,52,302 students achieved first division, 5,24,965 students secured second division, and 3,80,732 students received third division.

Following past trends, the Bihar Board usually conducts matric exams in mid-February and declares the results by March 31. Continuing this trend, it's expected that the BSEB Class 10 result 2024 will be available before April 1.

In a new decision by the Bihar government, starting from the upcoming session, intermediate education in all three streams — arts, science, and commerce — will only be provided in higher secondary schools. Students passing Class 10 this year will need to enroll in these HS schools for further studies.



