BSF foils major infiltration bid along IB in JK's Samba: Report

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated to dangerous levels late Thursday night, Indian security forces were thrust into high alert.

While Indian military installations across Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur came under attempted drone and missile attacks, a separate infiltration bid was simultaneously thwarted by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. The timing of the incidents has sharpened concerns over the possibility of a broader military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

“At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J\&K,” the Border Security Force said in a post on X in the early hours of Friday.

The BSF personnel, maintaining heightened vigilance along the International Border, responded with gunfire. While it remains unclear if any infiltrators were injured or killed, officials indicated that a comprehensive search would be conducted at first light to assess the outcome.

The attempted infiltration unfolded on a day marked by broader hostilities. According to a defence ministry spokesperson, the Pakistani military launched coordinated attempts to target Indian military stations using drones and missiles.

“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today,” the spokesperson said.

The threats, however, were effectively countered. “The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs),” the spokesperson added.

Following the interception, sirens and explosions were reported in multiple locations including Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, and Kupwara, as Indian forces conducted intensive aerial surveillance overnight.

In a brief statement, the Ministry of Defence asserted India's readiness to respond to emerging threats. “India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people,” the ministry said.

