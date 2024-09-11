BSF soldier injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire near LoC, Indian troops retaliate

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured on Wednesday after Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) near Jammu. In response to the unprovoked firing by the Pakistani Rangers, the Indian troops retaliated. The incident took place at about 02:35 am on Wednesday mornign in the Akhnoor area.

"At about 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened, and which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pakistani firing," newswire PTI quoted a BSF spokesperson as saying. The force further said that Indian troops along the International Border and the LoC have been put on high alert.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir. This year, J&K will vote in an assembly election for the first time in 10 years. The elections in J&K will take place in three phases -- first phase on September 18, second and third phases on September 25 and October 1, respectively.

The counting of votes will be done and results shall be announced on October 8.