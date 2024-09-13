scorecardresearch
'But if parents work for 70 hours...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy faces backlash for advice on raising kids

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru on September 9, Murthy shared how he and his wife, Sudha Murty, spent over three and a half hours daily reading with their children, Akshata and Rohan, during their schooling days.

Murthy is facing backlash for suggesting that parents need to spend three to four hours a day with their children to create a disciplined environment at home. Murthy is facing backlash for suggesting that parents need to spend three to four hours a day with their children to create a disciplined environment at home.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy is under fire for his remarks on parenting and discipline. After sparking a storm with his call for a 70-hour workweek, Murthy is facing backlash for suggesting that parents need to spend three to four hours a day with their children to create a disciplined environment at home.

"My wife's logic was, if I am watching TV, I cannot tell my children to study. So she said, I will sacrifice my TV time, and I will also study," Murthy explained. 

He emphasized that parents must lead by example, noting, “You cannot ask your child to study while you watch a movie.”

However, his remarks went viral on social media, with some mocking the billionaire's advice. One user on X pointed out the contradiction between Murthy’s advocacy for a long workweek and his recommendation for parents to dedicate significant time to their children. 

"But if parents work for 70 hours as you recommend, then when will they devote time to kids?" she asked.

Another user did the math, expressing skepticism over the feasibility of Murthy’s advice. "Sir, with due respect, you were working 14 hours a day for the office, 3.5 hours for your children, leaving 6.5 hours for sleeping and other routines. Hats off to you." 

Others took a more nuanced approach, highlighting the challenges modern parents face. "It's unrealistic to expect every parent to dedicate hours to reading or studying with their kids, especially in today's world where many parents are juggling jobs, household responsibilities, and more. Not all families have the same resources or time," one user remarked.

Murthy’s comments have reignited debates around work-life balance, parental responsibilities, and the pressures of modern employment, particularly in the context of the ongoing discussion about the 70-hour workweek.

Published on: Sep 13, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
