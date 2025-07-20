Buying four-page ads: VP blasts coaching industry's marketing excesses, turning education into spectacle

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the officer trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) 2024 batch on Saturday, where he raised concerns about the growing dependence on coaching centers and their commercial practices.

Referring to his visit to Kota, he said, “Coaching centers, these are silos. Coaching is needed for skill. Coaching is needed to make you self-dependent.” He pointed out how coaching institutes across the country compete for advertisement space in newspapers with multiple-page spreads featuring students. “No, this is not Bharat. We can't have commodification and commercialisation. We have to believe in Gurukul,” he said.

The vice president questioned the need for coaching to be an essential part of the education system, especially after the introduction of the National Education Policy. “Why coaching? Coaching has to make up for a challenge. Coaching has to improve your skill. We can't have people cramming and then getting through. We want thinking minds to get in and go there.”

He also spoke about governance challenges in defence estates. Pointing to delays in development permissions, he urged the officers to create a clear mechanism. “Why should the system come into play? With the kind of technology we have, we should be fully aware.” He suggested a platform where building height and area guidelines are made available publicly to reduce dependency on external agencies.

The vice president said that the vast areas under defence estates can be developed as centers for eco-friendly practices, herbal research, and afforestation. He encouraged the officers to take the lead in such initiatives.

Speaking about national progress, Dhankhar said the country has become globally aspirational and highlighted the government’s focus on transparency and accountability through financial inclusion measures started in 2014.

He urged the trainees to avoid shortcuts and always act within the law. “Departure from rule of law is ruinous… gets you stigma, not just for your generation and family, but for your succeeding generations.”

He concluded the speech by saying that while opportunities outside the service may offer more comfort, they cannot provide the satisfaction of serving the nation. “You are part of a system where you will be able to serve Bharat… one-sixth of humanity. You have that opportunity.”