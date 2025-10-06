Bypolls on 8 assembly seats, including Budgam, to take place on November 11: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that bypolls to eight seats will also take place alongside the Bihar assembly elections. Kumar said that the bypolls will take place on 2 seats in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha.

The bypolls on all these seats will take place on November 11, 2025, and the results will be declared on November 14, 2025. Bypolls will take place across Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

Check full schedule of bypolls here

Source: X/@ECISVEEP

The bypoll in Budgam will take place because in 2014, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah contested from two assembly seats -- Ganderbal and Budgam -- and won from both the seats. Abdullah decided to retain Ganderbal and vacated Budgam, thus necessitating a bypoll.

In Nagrota, the bypoll is taking place due to the death of Devender Singh Rana in October last year, following a brief illness. In Rajasthan's Anta, a bypoll has been necessitated due to the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena after his conviction in a 2005 case wherein he threatened government officials, obstructed public duty, and damaged property.

The Ghatsila, Jubilee Hills, Tarn Taran, Dampa, and Nuapada seats fell vacant after the deaths of Ramdas Soren, Maganti Gopinath, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Lalrintluanga Saila, and Rajendra Dholakia, respectively.