CAA will not be enforced in Kerala, declares CM Pinarayi Vijayan

After MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be enforced in Kerala. When the law was passed in 2019, Vijayan had called it discriminatory and passed a resolution in the assembly, saying it won't be implemented in Kerala.

Two days ago, the chief minister said that the law is a blatant violation of the Constitution to grant citizenship to non-Muslims who immigrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

"Indian citizenship is being defined in terms of religion. It is an open challenge to humanity, the country's traditions and its people," the Kerala CM said in a statement.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah said the state can't stop the enforcement of this law as citizenship is a Centre's subject.

"Article 11 of our Constitution gives all the powers to make rules regarding citizenship to the Parliament. This is a Centre's subject, not the state's. I think everyone will cooperate after the elections. They are spreading misinformation for appeasement politics," he said.

Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin have already declared that they won't allow CAA in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively.