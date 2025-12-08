Cancellations, chaos: IndiGo crisis hits global fans attending Junior Hockey World Cup

Travel plans for families, officials, and fans attending the Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai and Madurai have gone awry due to widespread flight delays and cancellations by IndiGo. Many have been forced to abandon sightseeing, rely on road travel, or endure marathon waits at airports.

Kate, who flew in from Brisbane to support her son, Australian player Fahy Noah, said the uncertainty has overshadowed what was meant to be a memorable trip. “I am here for the first time and India is so kind and welcoming. We were hoping to see the Taj Mahal, but with the IndiGo problems, we are a bit scared now,” she said, speaking outside Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

She added that another family was stranded overnight after venturing out on a rest day, prompting her to cancel her travel plans altogether.

This year’s tournament features a record 24 teams, drawing many international visitors to India for the first time. However, a spate of flight disruptions caused by changes in IndiGo's pilot duty rosters last week has left lakhs of passengers stuck nationwide.

Laura, who traveled from Belgium, said her family has opted out of domestic flights altogether. “Other families were stuck and had to return by train, so we will travel only by road before going back to Brussels next week,” she said, recounting their plans to head to Puducherry and Mahabalipuram.

Elderly fans have been hit especially hard. Kenyan hockey legend Avtar Singh Sohal, 87, and former English Hockey Association treasurer Tarlok Singh Mandair, 85, were among those stranded for 12 hours at Chandigarh airport. London-based Jujhar Singh Plaha, 86, who was on the same flight, said, “We were so excited about this trip. Hockey is our first love. But this IndiGo crisis spoiled our mood.”

Parents of players are also scaling back. Jason, whose son Roger Lachlan is playing for Australia, said their trip began with Cyclone Ditwah and ended with disrupted plans, pushing the family to skip sightseeing and focus on the return.

Indian fans are adjusting as well. A Bengaluru-based group drove to Chennai for the semifinal after scrapping flight plans. Hockey official Digvijay Singh endured an eight-hour delay at Patna airport before boarding.

With the tournament nearing its end, visitors remain on edge about returning. Airfares have surged, trains are booked, and many continue to monitor travel apps as closely as the match scores.

